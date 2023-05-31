Two seniors awarded Soroptimist scholarships

The Soroptimists of the Lower Yakima Valley have named their 2023 high school “Big Goal Accelerator” scholarship winners.
Paloma Hernandez-Bazan, a senior at Sunnyside High School, and Amy Mendoza, a senior at La Salle High School, are the recipients of this year's scholarship, worth $1,250 each.
Hernandez-Bazan is part of the deaf-ed program at SHS and helps others learn English at Nuestra Casa as a volunteer. She plans on attending Yakima Valley College after graduating from high school.
Mendoza wants to become a religion teacher and get a counseling degree. She plans to attend Franciscan University of Steubenville, Ohio, to accomplish this goal.
The group also presented Myra Navarro with this year’s “Live your Dream” award. The $1,000 cash award given was to offset any costs associated with efforts to attain higher education.
The award and scholarships were presented to the recipients last Thursday, May 18, during the Soroptimist club's regular meeting at Bon Vino's Bistro & Bakery.
Job Wise can be contacted at 509-837-4500, ext. 116 or email Jwise@SunnysideSun.com
