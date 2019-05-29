TOPPENISH — Two Sunnyside High School seniors have been awarded Heritage University’s Moccasin Lake Foundation Scholarships.
With the scholarships Heidy Lemus and Paola Villanueva will have the full cost of their tuition, books plus room and board paid for up to four years of college in any of the 40 degree programs offered at the university, announced David Mance, university media relations coordinator.
Lemus learned she was to receive the college funding during a surprise visit to her school by Heritage admissions counselors and several of her family members.
“I was so happy to learn I received the Moccasin Lake Foundation Scholarship. I worked so hard to earn this opportunity,” Lemus enthused.
Also earning full ride scholarships are Elian Coria Brito of Granger High School, Alejandra Morales, GED Program at Heritage University and Arely Padilla of West Valley High School in Yakima.
