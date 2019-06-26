SEATTLE — Students from the Sunnyside area have been named to the Dean’s List at the University of Washington for Winter 2019 quarter.
To qualify, a student must have completed at least 12 graded credits and have a grade point average of at least 3.50 (out of 4).
Students are notified that they have achieved this distinction when they receive their grades for the quarter. The students are listed alphabetically by hometown:
Grandview - Diego Delgadillo, junior; Cody W. Dillon, senior; Cindy J. Espinoza, junior; Ayisha K. Guillen, senior; and Fran Eduardo Velazquez, senior.
Granger - Miguel Angel Mariscal, senior.
Mabton - Joshua Swynenburg, junior; and Lukas William Wavrin, senior.
Outlook - Joey Lynn Golden, sophomore.
Sunnyside - Vanessa Alvarez, senior; Sebastian Castellanos, senior; Mikaela Martina Chavez, senior; Antonio N. Cienfuegos, sophomore; Alexis Dominguez, freshman; Estephany Joselyn Gonzalez, junior; Aydan Kay Harrington, sophomore; Stephanie Herrera, junior; Lucero E. Mejia, junior; Jesus Mendoza, senior; Cintia Belen Navarrete, senior; and Hesbeyda Villafana, senior.
