ELLENSBURG — A total of 201 students from Yakima County studying at Central Washington University have qualified for the 2019 spring quarter honor roll.
Valley CWU undergraduate students who earned a 3.5 or better grade point average, on a 4.0 scale, while carrying at least 12 graded credit hours of study eligible for the honor roll include the following:
Adilene Torres, Sunnyside; Adrian Maravilla, Granger; Alex Rey Gonzalez, Wapato; Alyssia Medina, Grandview; Angelica Ceja, Sunnyside; Aracely Cohetzaltitla, Sunnyside; Ariel Nicole Ramos, Grandview; Austin Patrick Gasseling, Wapato; Daisy Hernandez-Hurtado, Wapato; Dante Marin, Granger; Edith Meraz, Grandview; Elise Patricia Erickson, Wapato; Elizabeth Del Carmen Aguinaga, Sunnyside; Elizabeth Lorraine Bohon, Wapato; Emily Leanne Smith, Union Gap; Eugenio Velasquez, Union Gap; Gabriela Vargas Salud, Granger; Griffey Ryan Sarmiento, Sunnyside; Inez Mejia, Sunnyside; Jennifer Duran, Sunnyside; Jessica Medel Rosales, Grandview; Jessica Munguia, Toppenish; John Carlo D. Rapanut, Wapato; Jose Soto, Sunnyside; Luz Aguirre, Wapato; Maria Ayala, Granger; Maria Paz, Sunnyside; Marissa Larios, Toppenish; Matteo Vijarro, Toppenish; Mckenzie Ashalin Benjert, Grandview; Miguel Rivera, Wapato; Nicholas A Mejia, Mabton; Perla Razo, Mabton; Rachel Rojas, Sunnyside; Rene Ramirez, Wapato; Rubi Torres, Wapato; Sheyanne Lewis, Toppenish; Teagan Durado Parrish, Grandview; Viannei Perez, Grandview.
