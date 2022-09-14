Ruth Wise-Maldonado has been selected to join the American Junior Academy for Sciences (AJAS), an honor that no other student at Sunnyside High School has received before.
Wise-Maldonado was selected to join AJAS after being nominated as a finalist by Sunnyside science teacher and director of the Mid-Columbia Regional Science and Engineering Fair Joyce Stark.
Wise-Maldonado competed in the regional science fair in Tri-cities and later in the international science fair in Atlanta earlier this year where she won a full ride scholarship to the University of Arizona. Her project looked into the effects of sound waves on plant root physiology and photosynthesis.
AJAS is a National Honor Society for students with a mission to introduce, encourage, and accelerate pre-college students into the professional world of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.
Kennia Perez can be contacted at 509-837-4500 ext. 110 or at KPerez@sunnysidesun.com
