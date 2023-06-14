Yakima Valley Libraries unveils new BookMobile

The Yakima Valley Library (YVL) is gearing up to unveil their new BookMobile; the YVL BookMobile will make a stop in Sunnyside on Saturday, June 17 at South Hill Park.
Guests are invited to explore the BookMobile and enjoy free family activities and paletas. A ribbon cutting ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. followed by their open house at 2 p.m.
“Yakima Valley Libraries has long recognized a great need to provide Library services to rural and underserved communities. For many residents, particularly children, transportation is a barrier to visiting one of YVL’s 16 libraries,” spoke Sherrie Prentice, Technical Services & Outreach Manager.
After studying how well the BookMobiles of the past performed, YVL decided to launch a modern BookMobile to fill a community need.
In 1952, Yakima Valley Regional Library provided three BookMobiles to serve the city and county. The BookMobiles outperformed the 12 library branches, including the Carnegie Building during 1952 – 1954.
“Our BookMobile will be able to go to communities across Yakima County where access to a physical library may not be possible. This is particularly true for families where both parents are working. Therefore, these children are often left out of easy access to Library resources, something that can be fixed by having our BookMobile visit them where they are,” expressed Francisco Garcia-Ortiz, PhD, Public Library Services Director.
The BookMobile has the capacity to carry up to 3,000 items. Its collection will consist of the same types of materials found in YVL’s community libraries, including books, DVDs, educational kits, Launchpad learning tablets and museum passes. Customers will be able to place holds and pick up materials at their regular BookMobile stop.
Local artist, Consuelo Soto Murphy, created the custom artwork that covers the BookMobile; she painted three canvases highlighting Yakima Valley motifs that honor diversity in culture and ecology.
During the unveiling special edition library cards featuring Soto Murphy’s paintings will be available to new library customers who sign up for or renew their library account while visiting the BookMobile.
“Painting makes me so happy, and I want to share that even if it is just for the moment, they see the BookMobile go down the road. I hope it leaves them with a smile for a minute or two and [piques] their interest in the BookMobile. Reading sparks creativity and can go hand-in-hand with art,” Murphy said in a Q-and-A with Yakima valley Libraries.
YVL’s new BookMobile is a converted 2016, 29 foot ‘Thor Ace’ RV. Its amenities include a height-adjustable computer workstation, a printer, Wi-Fi service, a wheelchair lift to make the vehicle accessible, and an awning to allow for comfortable outside service and programs.
