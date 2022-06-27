YAKIMA — The Yakima Valley Museum has announced an essay contest for high school and college students in honor of one of the Northwest’s most accomplished individuals, Justice William O. Douglas, who was the longest serving Supreme Court Justice.
Six cash prizes will be awarded to students whose writing best explores aspects of the Douglas legacy. The winners will also be invited to the forthcoming William O. Douglas banquet, to be held in Yakima on August 13. At that event, former Interior Department Secretary and environmental leader Sally Jewell will be the first recipient of the annual William O. Douglas Award.
Prizes in the amount of $1,000 will be awarded to the two first-place winners; $750 for second-place essays; and $500 for third-place essays. The deadline for entries is July 1.
Whitman College, Central Washington University Douglas Honors College, Heritage University, Pacific Northwest University, Yakima Valley College, Yakima Public Schools, and Educational Service District 105 partnered with the museum to develop the essay contest.
“This contest has generated tremendous enthusiasm with our education partners so we’re looking forward to building awareness and receiving outstanding submissions from students,” said Peter Arnold, director of the Yakima Valley Museum. “Our museum seeks to engage young people with the great stories of our valley, and certainly the Douglas legacy is the story of a person shaped by Yakima and whose ideas shaped our nation.”
The college prize is offered to students at Whitman College, Central Washington University Douglas Honors College, Heritage University, Pacific Northwest University and Yakima Valley College.
The high school prize is offered to students in grades nine through 12 attending public, private, parochial or home schools in Educational Service District 105 of Central Washington.
Students must have a nominating teacher or professor involved in the application. Students will be asked to write an essay of 800 to 1,000 words on one of three topics relating to the values Justice Douglas espoused.
Complete contest details, including contest policies and requirements, can be found at https://www.yvmuseum.org/william-o-douglas-award-essay
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.