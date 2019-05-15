GRANDVIEW — A youth drop-in program for children ages 6-18 is being offered at the city’s Community Center, 812 Wallace Way.

The ongoing schedule is from 2:30-5 p.m., Monday through Thursday.

The annual fee is $10 per child and a parent’s signature is required at the time of registration.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.