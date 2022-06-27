YAKIMA — Yakima Valley College is adding to its programs preparing adult learners for in-demand jobs with the launch of a new Integrated Basic Education Skills Training (I-BEST) phlebotomy program this summer.
“We’re excited to offer another option to help students enter in-demand careers in our region,” said Marc Coomer, dean of college and career readiness. “Strengthening our communities is central to YVC’s mission. The I-BEST phlebotomy program enables students to get started in a well-paying career while also helping meet the need for skilled healthcare professionals in central Washington.”
The new phlebotomy program joins YVC’s existing I-BEST programs offered in agriculture, business technology, early childhood education, information technology and nursing assistant certifications.
Pathway Coordinator Joe Trenkenschuh said the new program is an asset that will help meet the needs of students here in the Yakima Valley.
“The I-BEST program allows students who are working on their high school credential to simultaneously earn college credit/certification in approved programs. This allows students to progress quicker and further along their career and/or educational pathway, as well as gain employment that meets living wage standards.”
Students who get on a path to earn a professional/technical credential with I-BEST are 30% more likely to complete either a degree or certificate. They are also twice as likely to go on to complete a four-year degree when compared to other students taking basic education courses at Washington community and technical colleges.
Students interested in enrolling in one of YVC’s I-BEST programs can contact Pathways Coordinator Joe Trenkenschuh at 509-834-4527 or jtrenkenschuh@yvcc.edu at least one quarter before they intend to enroll.
