YAKIMA — The Yakima Valley College Foundation awarded 220 Yakima Valley College Students with scholarships for the 2021-2022 academic year. The average scholarship award per student was $3,500.
Foundation President Mary Sundquist noted that as post-secondary credentials become ever more essential to preparing individuals for high-demand, well-paying jobs, the Foundation and its donors help ensure YVC provides an affordable pathway for students.
“We salute those who have been responsible for the growth of the Yakima Valley College Foundation and encourage others to meet the challenge of equipping our young people for a productive future,” Sundquist said.
Area students to receive scholarships were Alicia Caballero, Lauren Morris, Lynne Geddis, Nuri Bahena, Ubaldo Pena, and Irene Rangel of Sunnyside; Bryant Martinez, Jasmin Lopez, Lea Abrams, Magdelena Morales, Maria Anciso, Noelia Garcia, Yazmin Espinoza, and Silvia Mendoza of Grandview; Evelin Antunez, Fabian Corona, and Kaitlyn Roettger of Granger; Adriana Navarro, Anadely Flores, Stephanie Morfin, Jessica Velasquez, and Mercedes Becerra of Mabton; Laynie Brien and Abigael Marquez of Outlook; and Demiah Moritzky, Lizeth Hernandez, and Maritza Barragan Orozco of Prosser.
