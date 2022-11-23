YAKIMA — Yakima Valley College has helped more than 500 veterans and veteran dependents prepare for new careers following their military service through the college’s Veterans Program. The program helps service men and women receive assistance and support using their BI Bill benefits.
“YVC has been extremely successful in helping veterans of all ages succeed in a college atmosphere,” said Veterans Coordinator Chris Kinzell. “Our staff and advisors think very highly of the veteran population and tutoring and education and degree counseling is available to students.”
Kinzell also said that YVC’s veteran graduation rate is the highest among the student population and the college has been designated as a Military Friendly School.
“YVC offers military veterans and their families services like education benefits and other resource information and help with financial aid assistance along with their military benefits,” continued Kinzell. “We support students in the application process for VA Education Benefits, assist with the application and enrollment process at YVC, help with financial aid benefits, and provide mentoring and support to students throughout the duration of their studies. In addition, several children and spouses of veterans are receiving support while attending Yakima Valley College.”
Veterans are eligible for more than 50 associate and bachelor degree options and more than 100 short-term certificates of achievement offered at YVC, including opportunities for transfer to four-year institutions.
For more information about YVC’s Veterans Program contact Chris Kinzell at 509-574-4715 or email ckinzell@yvcc.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.