YAKIMA — Yakima Valley College has helped more than 500 veterans and veteran dependents prepare for new careers following their military service through the college’s Veterans Program. The program helps service men and women receive assistance and support using their BI Bill benefits.

“YVC has been extremely successful in helping veterans of all ages succeed in a college atmosphere,” said Veterans Coordinator Chris Kinzell. “Our staff and advisors think very highly of the veteran population and tutoring and education and degree counseling is available to students.”

