YAKIMA — Migrant or seasonal farmworkers and their children have additional support available for pursuing higher education through YVC’s College Assistance Migrant Program (CAMP). Students can apply online to get started.
CAMP is funded by the U.S. Department of Education and provides a range of support to help migrant or seasonal farmworkers and their children successfully complete the first year of college.
Students receive a stipend up to $1,300, free tutoring, access to technology, career development support, internship and service-learning opportunities, academic success workshops and other support.
Students are eligible for the program if they or their immediate family members have engaged in migrant seasonal farm work for at least 75 days within the last 24 months; they have participated or been eligible to participate in the Title 1C Migrant Education Program (MEP); they have qualified for the Workforce Investment Act 167 Program (WIA 167), formerly the High School Equivalency Program (HEP).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.