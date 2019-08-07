YAKIMA — The names of Spring Yakima Valley college includes the following Lower Valley students, by town:
Grandview: Associate in Arts Susana Agundis,* Brenda L. Alatorre,* Jessica Natalia Avalos, Stacey Rae Cardenas, Yazmin Esmeralda Espinoza, Noelia Elena Garcia,* Abigail Ibarra,* Jackelin Jimenez,* Juan Martinez, Darlene Mulkins, Arturo X. Ochoa, Rosa B. Orozco, Fernandez Andres, Pasaye Hernandez,* Anna Irene Ramos, Kendall Riley, Alyssa Marie Rodriguez, Eriberto Torres,** Vanessa Velazquez,** Amiya Zavala and Associate in Nursing Nicole R. Charvet*
Granger: Bachelor of Applied Science in Business Management Rita I. Quezada , Associate in Arts Mariali Antunez,* Keely Renee Guisinger,* Karla Yaritza Maravilla,* and Andrea Miranda. *
Mabton: Bachelor of Applied Science in Business Management Lorena Ramirez, Associate in Arts Alejandro Lemus Espinoza,* Adriana Mia Navarro, Jaslyn Serna-Negrete, Litzy Velasco Yanez,* Associate of Applied Science in Business Management with Marketing Specialty Marcelina Sanchez, and Associate of Applied Science in Chemical Dependency Studies Amanda R. Rodriguez.
Outlook Associate in Arts Giselle Ruby Garcia, Love Garza, Mariela Rivera-Garcia,* and Associate in General Studies Adam Mosquito.
Prosser: Associate in Arts Lydia Bliss,* Kevin Richard Cassidy,* Johnathan Alexis Delgado, Tabitha Gonzalez, Ashlynn Alice Hofstad,** Annabelle J. Padgham,* Kaitlyn M. Rivera, Ainsley Pearl Roberts,* Talita B. Rogers,* Associate in General Studies Kevin Richard Cassidy,* Associate of Applied Science in Business Technology Administrative Assistant Jessica Gonzalez, Associate of Applied Science in Information Technology General Jacob Edward Bennett, Associate of Applied Science in Radiologic Sciences Judy A. McCormick, and Associate of Applied Science in Vineyard Technology Enrique J. Moreno Beltrán.
Sunnyside: Bachelor of Applied Science in Business Management Yesenia Sanchez,* Associate in Arts Maria R. Aguilar,* Christina Alvarez, Nataly Barrios, Elizabeth Brito Fernandez, Clarisa Calderon, Jennifer Calderon-Ochoa,* Nancy Casas Blanco, Nora Cisneros Toscano,* Janai M. Esqueda, Malea Esqueda,* Lizzet Gonzalez-Ochoa,* Angelica A. Hernandez, Vianca Lexus Herrera, Alicia G. Ibarra, Samantha Lyczewski, Johnny Martinez,* Lizette Jaida Martinez, Cindy Medina, Jasmine ThuyLe Paxton,* Cristal Selene Rangel,* Edith Rangel,** Edgar Rivera,* Gabriela Rocha Morfin, Neida A. Rodriguez, Karla M. Ruelas, Laurissa J. Ruiz, Victoria Lynn Santoy,** Shama Mahmoud Saramah, Yoana Torres-Lucatero, Orfelina Uribe,* Lizeth Abigail Valencia, Paola Villanueva,* Associate in Nursing Norma Isquierdo, Associate in General Studies Blanca A. Hernandez, Associate of Applied Science in Business Management Selena Sharai Trevino,* Jose V. Valle, Associate of Applied Science in Early Childhood Education Astrid K. Arreola, Associate of Applied Science in ECE with a Preschool Special Education Option Maribel Jalifi,* Associate of Applied Science in Information Technology General Olivia Alvarez Vidriesca, Associate of Applied Science in IT Network Administrator Olivia Alvarez Vidriesca, Associate of Applied Science for Para Educator Jennifer L. Garza,* Associate of Applied Science in Winery Technology Ryan James Wyatt.
Editor’s note: Added honors earned by students are * Honors ** High Honors.
