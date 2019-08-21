YAKIMA — Yakima Valley College has released its 2019 spring quarter President’s and Dean’s list.
Students, who earned quarterly grade point average of 3.85 or higher and carried a minimum of 12 graded credit were named to the President’s List, as follows:
Grandview: Susana Agundis, Brenda L. Alatorre, Jessica N. Avalos, Sandra I. Dimas, Yazmin E. Espinoza, Andrew J. Gutierrez, Melanie T. Koch, Michael A. Ledesma, Karmen D. Lopez, Leslie Mendoza, Zoila R. Quintero, Artemio Ramos-Ramirez, Merissa M. Roehl, Carmenlita L. Solis, Eriberto Torres, Samantha A. Valencia, Yesenia Valencia and Vanessa Velazquez.
Granger: Elaine M. Baker.
Mabton: Pedro-Jr Huecias, Edwin A. Mercado, Adamari G. Miranda, Stephanie Morfin and Adrianaya M. Roettger.
Outlook: Annete Alcantar, Yesenia Rangel, Monica Rodriguez and Daniel Tavares.
Prosser: Kassandra Arriaga, Alan J. Childers, Christine M. Cromwell, Ashlynn A. Hofstad, Rebecca J. Niemeyer and Zoe J. Wells.
Sunnyside: Armando Arroyo-Hernandez, Kaelyn M. Bennett, Jennifer Calderon, Valerie G. Curfman, Emmanuel I. Garcia, Jennifer L. Garza, Rebekah A. Gomez, Jhaire Gonzalez-Ochoa, Marlyn Herrera, Ruby Herrera, Elizabeth Juarez, Benjamin Sanchez, Yenerik Villa-Cardenas and Paola Villanueva.
Zillah: James A. Donaldson, Bryawna L. Fletcher, Michael A. Gallegos, Jaycie R. Husted, Damien C. McBride and Josean Molina.
Students who earn a spot on the Dean’s List must earn a quarterly grade point average of 3.40-3.84 and carry a minimum of 12 graded credits. On the dean’s list by city are:
Grandview: Edwin E. Alarcon, Hannah R. Baze, Kaylie I. Calderon, Edgar Camarena, Nicolas D. Campos, Meghan M. Case, Corina J. Castillo, Ruben Cohetzaltitla, Mariela Delgadillo, Esmeralda Diera, Eduardo Estrada, Briseida Fajardo, Stephanie L. Garza, Nara A. Gonzalez, Alexander J. Hultberg, Abigail A. Ibarra, Jackelin Jimenez, Jacqueline Jimenez, Adriana V. Lua, Andre Pasaye-Hernandez, Noel O. Quintero, Dylan J. Radach, Angel I. Ramirez, Anna I. Ramos, Julissa Rodriguez, Ryan D. Sexton, Daniela G. Tello, Lorena Torres, Daina I. Trejo, Selina A. Valencia, Erik W. Vandyke and Maria C. Vargas.
Granger: Xochitl Chavez, Madison R. Door, Keely R. Guisinger, Karla Y. Maravilla, Sonia M. Mendoza, Andrea V. Miranda, Carolina Moran and Alonzo H. Nava.
Mabton: Yesenia Brambila, Kylah D. Bunch, Carina Cuevas, Anadely Flores, Griselda Lupercio, Jesus E. Valdez and Litzy F. Velasco.
Outlook: Mariela Rivera-Garcia.
Prosser: Oluyemisi O. Akinbade, Kevin R. Cassidy, Anthony D. Cromwell, Jessica R. Gonzalez, Brenda L. Old and Annabelle J. Padgham.
Sunnyside: Angel J. Aquino, Isabella R. Arriaga, Nuri Bahena, Kathrine B. Bennett, Maria G. Bernal, Rodolfo A. Casas-Vargas, Imperia Castillo, Amy J. Cervine, Nora Cisneros, Jordan Dardi, Olivia Dominguez, Malea M. Esqueda, Jessica Estrada, Janett Fernandez, Rene D. Furan, Samantha Y. Galindo, Anthony Garcia, Cassandra Gomez, Glenda Gonzalez, Genesis Herrera, Collin K. Hurst, Elida J. Jimenez, Charlee J. Johnston, Axel Licea Osman, Johnny Martinez, Guadalupe D. Montoya, Amarisah I. Osborn, Gabriela A. Ramos, Irene C. Rangel, Samantha Reyes, Edgar Rivera, Manuel Rivera, Jenelle I. Sanchez, Baldemar I. Tovar, Orfelina Uribe, Jason O. Valencia, Jose V. Valle and Linda R. Vivanco.
Zillah: Lena J. Albright, Judith Ambriz, Alexis D. Armijo, Benjamin R. Boren, Alexander T. Cuevas, Leslie K. Cummings, Kaylee M. Greene, Derek M. Iseri, Dayanara Jurado, Joycelynn I. Razo, Adrian I. Torres and Kora L. Udell.
