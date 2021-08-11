YAKIMA — Yakima Valley College’s Upward Bound (UB) program is excited to announce that student Lupita Reyes of Toppenish has been awarded the FON Scholarship Achievement Award from the Northwest Association Educational Opportunity Programs (NAEOP).
Reyes, who graduated from Toppenish High School in 2021, will use the scholarship in the fall when she transfers to the University of Washington.
The FON Scholarship includes a $1,500 monetary award. The number of students selected annually for this award varies depending on the amount of funds raised. This year, nine students were selected from TRIO participants across the four-state region who have overcome barriers to achieve outstanding academic success.
Reyes is the first YVC student to earn this award. She will be presented with this scholarship during the TRIO Achievers Luncheon held during the NAEOP regional conference in Bellevue, Wash., in October 2021.
A first-generation college student, Reyes said YVC’s UB program expanded her knowledge of college and helped her find success in the application process.
“Upward Bound taught me about college, but also how to make decisions about my future,” she said. “Through the program I was encouraged to follow my dreams and not let others’ opinions deter me from my goals. UB provided me resources like advising, tutoring and the summer program where I got to experience college life while also creating meaningful friendships with my peers. I also received immense support from the Upward Bound staff with the scholarship and college application processes during my senior year.”
