The Yakima Valley Libraries and Brainfuse have partnered up to provide residents throughout the Yakima Valley online tutoring services to both English and Spanish speakers 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
Brainfuse provides academic support through real-time writing assistance and intensive writing analysis through an online classroom that allows communication between live tutors and students.
Brainfuse provides an extensive library of lessons including video tutorials and practice tests that touch a wide range of academic subjects.
Along with help for students Brainfuse also offers an array of services to adults through its adult learning center, these services include building career enhancing skills such as writing resumes, preparing for interviews and writing business letters.
Brainfuse is available for card holders in the library and at home with an app available through the google play and apple app store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.