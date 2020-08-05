ELECTION RESULTS GRAPHIC

Editor's Note

Totals as of Wednesday, August 5, 2020

Last updated at 4:00 p.m.

Governor (Top 3)

Jay Inslee

752,601 votes, 51.11%

Loren Culp

251,081 votes, 17.05%

Joshua Freed

115,457 votes, 7.84%

Local candidates

Tim Eyman

102,518 votes, 6.96%

Raul Garcia

76,772 votes, 5.21%

Liz Hallock

10,562 votes, 0.72%

Lt. Governor (Top 3)

Denny Heck

383,961 votes, 27.08%

Marko Liias

237,363 votes, 16.74%

Ann Davison Sattler

166,572 votes, 11.75%

Secretary of State (Top 2)

Kim Wyman

735,921 votes, 50.89%

Gael Tarleton

634,804 votes, 43.9%

State Treasurer

Mike Pellicciotti

764,265 votes, 53.37%

Duane Davidson

666,112 votes, 46.52%

State Auditor (Top 2)

Pat McCarthy

678,421 votes, 47.61%

Chris Leyba

588,214 votes, 41.28%

Attorney General (Top 2)

Bob Ferguson

810,272 votes, 56.02%

Matt Larkin

344,223 votes, 23.8%

Commissioner of Public Lands (Top 2)

Hilary Franz

720,466 votes, 51.05%

Sue Kuehl Pederson

319,454 votes, 22.64%

Superintendent of Public Instruction (Top 3)

Chris Reydal

531,373 votes, 40.04%

Maia Espinoza

322,032 votes, 24.27%

Ron Higgins

273,256 votes, 20.59%

Insurance Commissioner

Mike Kreidler

842,855 votes, 59.48%

Chirayu Avinash Patel

396,072 votes, 27.95%

U.S House (District 4) (Top 2)

Dan Newhouse

63,033 votes, 56.94%

Douglas E. McKinley

30,155 votes, 27.24%

Legislative District 14, State Senator

Curtis P. King

21,471 votes, 94.75%

Legislative District 14, State Representative Pos. 1

Chris Corry

17,933 votes, 62.52%

Tracy Rushing

10,040 votes, 35%

Legislative District 14, State Representative Pos.2

Gina Mosbrucker

21,295 votes, 93.74%

Legislative District 15, State Representative Pos. 1

Bruce Chandler

11,552 votes, 68%

Jack McEntire

5,418 votes, 31.89%

Legislative District 15, State Representative Pos. 2

Jeremie Dufault

11,695 votes, 68.77%

AJ Cooper

5287 votes, 31.09%

Yakima County Commission, District 1

Amanda McKinney

8,296 votes, 46.51%

Vicki Baker

6,276 votes, 35.18%

Cindy O’Halloran

2,746 votes, 18%

Yakima County Commission, District 2

Ron Anderson

7,751 votes, 95.01%

City of Sunnyside Transportation Benefit District of the City of Sunnyside

Special Issue (Sunnyside Prop. No.1)

Yes (364 votes), 51.85%

No (338 votes), 48.15%

