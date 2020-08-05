Governor (Top 3)
Jay Inslee
752,601 votes, 51.11%
Loren Culp
251,081 votes, 17.05%
Joshua Freed
115,457 votes, 7.84%
Local candidates
Tim Eyman
102,518 votes, 6.96%
Raul Garcia
76,772 votes, 5.21%
Liz Hallock
10,562 votes, 0.72%
Lt. Governor (Top 3)
Denny Heck
383,961 votes, 27.08%
Marko Liias
237,363 votes, 16.74%
Ann Davison Sattler
166,572 votes, 11.75%
Secretary of State (Top 2)
Kim Wyman
735,921 votes, 50.89%
Gael Tarleton
634,804 votes, 43.9%
State Treasurer
Mike Pellicciotti
764,265 votes, 53.37%
Duane Davidson
666,112 votes, 46.52%
State Auditor (Top 2)
Pat McCarthy
678,421 votes, 47.61%
Chris Leyba
588,214 votes, 41.28%
Attorney General (Top 2)
Bob Ferguson
810,272 votes, 56.02%
Matt Larkin
344,223 votes, 23.8%
Commissioner of Public Lands (Top 2)
Hilary Franz
720,466 votes, 51.05%
Sue Kuehl Pederson
319,454 votes, 22.64%
Superintendent of Public Instruction (Top 3)
Chris Reydal
531,373 votes, 40.04%
Maia Espinoza
322,032 votes, 24.27%
Ron Higgins
273,256 votes, 20.59%
Insurance Commissioner
Mike Kreidler
842,855 votes, 59.48%
Chirayu Avinash Patel
396,072 votes, 27.95%
U.S House (District 4) (Top 2)
Dan Newhouse
63,033 votes, 56.94%
Douglas E. McKinley
30,155 votes, 27.24%
Legislative District 14, State Senator
Curtis P. King
21,471 votes, 94.75%
Legislative District 14, State Representative Pos. 1
Chris Corry
17,933 votes, 62.52%
Tracy Rushing
10,040 votes, 35%
Legislative District 14, State Representative Pos.2
Gina Mosbrucker
21,295 votes, 93.74%
Legislative District 15, State Representative Pos. 1
Bruce Chandler
11,552 votes, 68%
Jack McEntire
5,418 votes, 31.89%
Legislative District 15, State Representative Pos. 2
Jeremie Dufault
11,695 votes, 68.77%
AJ Cooper
5287 votes, 31.09%
Yakima County Commission, District 1
Amanda McKinney
8,296 votes, 46.51%
Vicki Baker
6,276 votes, 35.18%
Cindy O’Halloran
2,746 votes, 18%
Yakima County Commission, District 2
Ron Anderson
7,751 votes, 95.01%
City of Sunnyside Transportation Benefit District of the City of Sunnyside
Special Issue (Sunnyside Prop. No.1)
Yes (364 votes), 51.85%
No (338 votes), 48.15%
