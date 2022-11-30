Results for the Nov. 8 general election were certified on Tuesday, Nov. 29. With certification being finalized after the deadline for publication percentages to the election results may be slightly incorrect.
The Yakima County had voter turnout of 49.78 with them counting a total of 63,475 ballots.
In the federal election for United States Senator incumbent Patty Murray (D) has won re-election with 57.15 percent of the votes.
In the congressional elections for congressional district 4 incumbent Dan Newhouse (R) has won re-election with 66.49 percent of the votes.
In the state executive election for secretary of state Steve Hobbs (D) has won with 49.77 percent of the vote.
For legislative district 13 Judy Warnick (R) has won the state senator race for with 97.14 percent of the votes, Tom Dent (R) has won the state representative position one race with 97.14 percent and Alex Ybarra (R) has won the state representative position two race with 97.47 percent.
For legislative district 14 Chris Corry (R) has won the state representative position one race with 65.88 percent of the votes and Gina Mosbrucker (R) has won the state representative position two race with 66.83 percent.
For legislative district 15 Nikki Torres (R) has won the State Senator race with 67.72 percent of the votes, Bruce Chandler (R) has won the state representative position one race with 95.71 percent and Bryan Sandlin (R) has won the state representative position two race with 95.74 percent.
For the Yakima County elections Jacob C. Tate (R) has won the race for assessor with 96.22 percent of the votes, Charles Ross (R) has won the race for Auditor race with 96.4 percent, Billie Maggard (R) has won the race for clerk with 55.82 percent, James "Jim" Curtice (R) has won the race for coroner with 74.93 percent, Joseph A. Brusic (R) has won the race for prosecuting attorney with 95.73 percent, Robert C. Udell (R) has won the race for Sheriff with 96.11 percent and Ilene Thomson (R) has won the race for Treasurer with 96.93 percent.
In the commissioner elections for county commissioner races Amanda McKinney (R) has won for district one with 69.12 percent of the votes, Kyle Curtis (R) has won for district two with 55.97 percent and LaDon Linde (R) has won for district three with 50.65 percent.
In the judicial election for supreme court justices Mary I. Yu has won the position one race with 97.38 percent of the votes, Barbara Madsen has won with 97.79 percent and G. Helen Whitener has won with 97.8 percent.
In the Yakima County court judge election Gary Hintze has won the position one race with 63.25 percent of the votes, Brian Sanderson has won position two with 97.7 percent, Donald Engel has won position three with 97.04 percent and Alfred G. Schweppe has won position four with 97.7 percent.
For the proposition results the Yakima County has approved the EMS levy with 72.2 percent of the votes, the city of Selah has approved Proposition one with 51.81 percent, the Union Gap School district has approved proposition one with 56.43 percent, the East Valley school district has approved proposition one with 51.04 percent and the Mabton school district has approved proposition one with 54.36 percent.
Kennia Perez can be contacted at 509-837-4500 ext. 110 or at KPerez@sunnysidesun.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.