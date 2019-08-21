SUNNYSIDE — The 2019 Yakima County primary election process, with just under 28 percent of the ballots are all but in the books.
The Yakima County 2019 election results have not changed by more than a handful of votes, for most races since election night, Aug. 6. All races will be certified throughout the state on Tuesday, Aug. 20.
Betty Lynn Garza, in her second campaign for a council seat, held on to her first place showing, with incumbent Craig Hicks, going forward to the November General Election.
As of Aug. 14, Garza has 306 votes or 35.17%, Hicks at 288 votes or 33.10% of the 905 ballots counted. Mike Kennard is a mere six votes back at 272 votes or 31.26% of the vote.
Sunnyside Mayor Incumbent, Julia Hart will retain second place, behind former councilman Mike Farmer, in the Council 5 race, at 311 votes and 35.10%. Farmer is up by 45 votes for a 386 total or 43.57%.
The wildcard in this race will be the vacated votes by local businesswoman Silvia Ramos. Ramos withdrew late in the balloting process. Although she formally pulled out from the race, her decision was too late to have her name off the ballot. She garnered 185 votes or 20.88% of the total, all up for grabs in November.
Granger Council Position 5 candidate Hilda Guzman is the top primary finisher with 77 votes or 36.67% of the votes. She will race against second place finisher, Israel Bustamante Luevano with 71 votes, just 6 votes behind Guzman.
There are 47,119 eligible voters registered in Yakima County and 13,074 voters have performed their civic duty, as Monday, Aug. 19.
Statewide, all races will be closed out and certified on August. 20. Then voters can look ahead to the mailing of the November 2019 General Election ballot, scheduled to go into the mail on Oct. 18.
