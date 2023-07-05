Electric vehicle station now online in Grandview

GRANDVIEW — The City of Grandview has recently seen the completion of their new electric vehicle (EV) charging station by Energy Northwest.
The new station will offer a 50kW fast charger and two 7.2kW chargers. The EV station will be accessible to the public at all times with dedicated EV parking spaces and disabilities accessibility.
The project was supported by a $75,000 grant from Pacific Power, which was awarded to the City of Grandview in 2021 as part of Pacific Power’s commitment to help customers and communities take advantage of cost-saving, clean benefits of electric mobility.
The city of Grandview partnered with Energy Northwest to construct, own, and operate the charging station.
The EV station is currently located outside of the Grandview Museum located on West Wine Country Road.
