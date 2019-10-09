SUNNYSIDE — The electrical power was back in-service Tuesday, Oct. 8 at the city’s Law and Justice Center after an electrical fire caused the Monday’s regularly scheduled city council workshop to be cancelled.
The items on the workshop agenda will be carried over the Monday, Oct. 14 meeting at 6:30 p.m., announced city Manager Martin Casey.
The electrical outage was the result of a fire in a nearby Pacific Power electrical vault located north of Homer Street.
About 20 Pacific Power customers in the surrounding area were without power Monday, from 2 until about 9 p.m.
The Law and Justice emergency generator kicked on about 2 p.m., providing emergency power to the police department facilities.
“The emergency generator only provided power for the jail and police department, so the court and council chambers were dark resulting in the cancellation of the meeting,” Casey commented.
