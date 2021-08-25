The City of Sunnyside has its first-ever female City Manager after the Council unanimously agreed to a contract with former City Finance Director Elizabeth Alba Monday night to take the job on an interim basis.
Mayor Francisco Guerrero and Alba, who said she was interested in the permanent job, called the process easy.
Council Member Julia Hart expressed excitement that the city would have its first female city manager, even on an interim basis noting, “We have the leadership building up through our city hall and I know there are others who are very close to that city manager capability as well.”
Council Member Jim Restucci thanked Alba for stepping up and being able to take the reins in a time of transition.
The contract includes a salary of $125,000 per year, a stipulation that allows Alba to continue to teach at Yakima Valley College and live outside the city limits, but within the Urban Growth Area.
Alba’s deal will be for six months, with a possibility of a six-month extension.
Taking Alba’s former role on an interim basis will be Jamison Horner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.