PROSSER — A Benton County woman traveling west from Richland Wednesday. Oct. 9 morning struck an elk that had wandered on the roadway near State Route 240, mile post 8, 21 miles west of Richland.
The driver, Phyllis Mulkey, 64, of Richland, was taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland for treatment of injuries.
No citations were issued.
Drivers are warned to be on the lookout for animals near the roadways in the early and late evening hours, cautioned the Washington State Patrol.
