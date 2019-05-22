SUNNYSIDE — Mercury vapor lighting is becoming a thing of the past as PacificCorp prepares to brighten the streets of the community with new LED lights.
The project is the last one planned in the Lower Yakima Valley, and Grandview was the first to take part in the project.
Regional Business Manager Lori Froehlich visited the Sunnyside City Council on May 6 at its workshop, explaining there are approximately 810 lights that will be replaced throughout the city, the largest project in the valley.
The project is being funded through Relight Washington and Transportation Improvement Board grants, she explained.
It will take approximately two weeks, and the energy company estimates it will take place next month.
Contractors installing the new lights will spend about 15 minutes on each, marking the lights with GPS locations “… for accurate billing records.”
There are several benefits, including fewer failures and a longer life expectancy for the LED lights.
“The city will have to call less often,” Froehlich said.
It’s estimated the city will save an estimated $59,000 annually with the new lights, she said, noting that’s a 40 percent savings on energy costs.
Contractors will be working with city staff to stage the safety zones and close streets, if necessary, Froehlich said, noting it will only be lights owned by PacificCorp that will be changed.
“If some are missed, they will be changed eventually,” she said.
Questions regarding the brightness of the lights were asked by City Councilman Dean Broersma, who said he has experience with an LED light shining into his home.
Although they are very bright, assisting with safety, he said there will be concerns.
Mayor Julia Hart half joked there may be a need for dark or black out curtains, and whether local retailers might offer a sale price for them.
However, the lights extend further than the mercury vapor lights and people may need to do that very thing if the lighting is an issue.
Froehlich said another option is to report situations to see if the lighting angle might be adjusted.
