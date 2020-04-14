YAKIMA — Students interested in getting a high school diploma, GED, or learning to speak English, can now enroll at Yakima Valley College’s “College & Career Readiness program at campuses and learning centers.
While campuses are not open literally for most students, due to COVID-19 social distancing restrictions, College & Career Readiness is offering all classes and programs with online support.
Lower Valley students can register by calling
Grandview Campus – (509) 882-7000,
Sunnyside Learning Center – (509) 837-9621, and
Toppenish Learning Center – (509) 834-4550.
There are some resources to assist students who need equipment to use at home during spring quarter. Students should ask during the registration process, what equipment is available for their use.
