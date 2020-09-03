SUNNYSIDE — Two electric vehicle charging stations are just waiting to be energized by Pacific Power before coming online, according to City Public Works Department Head Shane Fisher.
“We are still working on determining the kilowatt hour rates, including the 5% vendor fee,” Fisher noted.
“We’d hoped to have the stations up and running in time for Labor Day weekend,” he added, “but because of the delays, the charging stations opening will be open at a later date.”
The stations, which can charge four cars at a time, are located at Hero Park on South Fifth Street, conveniently between Varietal Beer Company and CoDinn Winery, near Jesse’s Smokken Hot Meatz and the Sunnyside Museum - all within walking distance of downtown. Motorists using the station will be able to pay at the “pump.”
“It’s one more amenity we can offer both our residents and out of town visitors,” City Manager Martin Casey acknowledged.
Funds for the project were made available from Pacific Power, which approved the city $50,000 grant application to fund the EV charging stations in late 2019, Casey explained. “We learned in March we had received the grant,” he added.
The Port is contributing $15,000 funds in kind in the form of grant writing and the restoration of the landscape in the area, Fisher added.
Work began nearly three weeks ago with crews digging the utility trenches for the electrical conduits which power the parking stalls, according to Fisher.
“We are perfectly situated between Benton City and Yakima for motorists needing to recharge their cars,” Casey said.
As yet, there has been no mention about what the hours of operation may be for the stations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.