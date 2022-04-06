SEATTLE — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced it will help fund Washington’s $22 million plan for key drinking water projects and $253.5 million plan to improve wastewater infrastructure.
In addition to this round of funding, Congress recently passed the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act/Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which will inject another $152 million into Washington’s two State Revolving Fund programs in 2022.
“Clean and safe water is a basic right, but at the same time something we can’t take for granted” said EPA Region 10’s Water Division Director Dan Opalski. “EPA is proud to invest along with our state partners in these projects that will benefit the health of Washington’s communities.”
The EPA’s Drinking Water State Revolving Fund program provides below-market rate loans for the construction of drinking water treatment facilities and other projects and activities vital to ensuring the delivery of clean and safe drinking water at the tap. The loans help communities keep water rates more affordable while addressing local water infrastructure challenges. Similarly, the Clean Water State Revolving Fund helps states fund large wastewater and other water quality projects.
Among the state’s list of wastewater projects to be funded is $242,666 to Yakima County Public Services Department for Buena wastewater treatment facility improvements. The project will upgrade the wastewater treatment facility and provide hardware to improve facility monitoring and reliability. The community qualifies for disadvantaged assistance.
The sources of funding for projects on Washington’s Drinking Water State Revolving Fund Intended Use Plan include a $24.5 million grant from EPA (of which $7.6 million will be used for non-project related activities), and $4.9 million in state matching funds.
Similarly, the sources of funding for Washington’s Clean Water State Revolving Fund Intended Use Plan include a $27.6 million grant from EPA, $5.5 million in state matching funds, along with $86.5 million in interest earnings and repayments from previous CWSRF loans.
For more information about EPA’s State Revolving Fund Programs visit https://www.epa.gov/dwsrf or https://www.epa.gov/cwsrf
