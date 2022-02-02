YAKAMA NATION — Due to improvements in air quality, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) lifted its ban on open burning for the Yakama Reservation effective immediately.
Before burning always check with local fire department or appropriate tribal agency.
Any restrictions on open burning, including those for fire danger, by the Tribe or other federal agencies remain in place.
For current burn ban and air quality advisories on tribal lands, please call the EPA FARR Hotline at 1-800-424-4372, or visit www.epa.gov/farr/burn-bans-indian-reservations-id-or-and-wa#current-bans.
For smoke and fire information in Washington visit enviwa.ecology.wa.gov/home/text/426#BurnBans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.