YAKIMA — The Bureau of Reclamation’s July 2022 total water supply available forecast for the Yakima basin indicates the water supply will fully satisfy all senior and junior users this irrigation season.
June completed three months of significantly above average precipitation in the Yakima basin with 144% of June’s normal amount. The precipitation total for April, May, and June was 167% of average and was fourth highest on record—boosting the water year (October-June) precipitation to 117% of average.
Yakima Project reservoirs were full to start the month on July 1 with 1,065,000 acre feet of stored water. The stored water in the Yakima system reservoirs will start to decline in early July as the system goes on “storage control” to maintain sufficient flow in the river and downstream diversions.
Reclamation manages the water in the five Yakima Project storage reservoirs, along with the basin’s unregulated inflows to fulfill water rights, water contracts and instream flow obligations. Water shortages in the basin are shared equally by the junior water rights holders, which represent over half of the water rights in the basin.
Reclamation will provide an updated water supply forecast monthly—at least through July—using the latest data each month to reflect any changing conditions as they develop.
The July forecast is based on flows, precipitation, snowpack, and reservoir storage as of July 1, along with estimates of future precipitation and river flows. Other future weather conditions that determine the timing of the runoff and the demand for water also are critical in determining stream flows, the extent to which the reservoirs fill, and the water supply for irrigation.
For more information, visit Reclamation’s website at https://www.usbr.gov/pn/hydromet/yakima/.
