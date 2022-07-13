YAKIMA — The Thorp Water Access Area, located along the Yakima River in Kittitas County, will be closed beginning Friday, July 15 through Sept. 30 while contractors make planned repairs to the Thorp Bridge. Entrance gates to the access area will be closed for the duration of the project.
The Thorp Water Access Area is a popular site for rafters and anglers. Alternative water access areas nearby for people to use during the construction project include Teanaway Junction, Kinghorn Slough, Mile Post 8, Mile Post 10, Highway 10 Take-out, and Thrall (also referred to as Ringer Loop).
The bridge repair project is being managed by Kittitas County. More information is available on the Kittitas County website.
