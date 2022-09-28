YAKAMA NATION — Air quality has improved and in coordination with the Yakama Nation the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) lifted its ban on open burning for the Yakama Reservation.
Restrictions on open burning, including those for fire danger, by the Yakama Nation or other federal agencies remain in place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.