SUNNYSIDE – Electric vehicle now have a new place to charge up which passing through Sunnyside.
The city’s four-stall electric vehicle charging station downtown on South Fifth Street, north of the main entrance to Central Park is now operational.
Previously, the nearest public EV charging stations were located in Yakima and Benton City, leaving a 60-mile gap on the I-82/YVH corridor. This project closes that gap, making EV transportation more reliable and convenient.
Pacific Power funded the EV charging station project through a $49,716 grant, with support of the Port of Sunnyside, which donated $1,500 as an in-kind contribution for site restoration.
Users of the new EV charging stations can expect to fully charge a standard EV in as few as three hours. SEMA Connect charges users a $1.25/Kwhr fee, which is then paid via the City back to Pacific Power to cover the cost of the electricity.
