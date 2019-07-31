GRANDVIEW — The Third Annual Family Night of Praise presents “One Valley Awaken 2019,” 8-10 p.m., Thursday, Aug 8, following Grandview Community Parade, at the Grandview Country Park Fairground Amphitheater.
The church of the valley (meaning all the churches in our valley from Toppenish to Prosser) are invited to one place, as one body, to worship together.
Those interested in being a part of One Valley Awaken event, can contact Melisa Oswalt at 52oswalt52@gmail.com or call 509-305-1258.
