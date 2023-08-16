Sunnyside Community Center

Local kids cool off and celebrate the last day of day camp at the Sunnyside Community Center with a water display from the Sunnyside Fire Department on Friday, August 11 at 1:30 p.m.

An excessive heat warning for local areas including Sunnyside issued by the National Weather Service remains in effect until 11 p.m. Thursday, August 17.

