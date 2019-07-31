SUNNYSIDE —Decorated “critters” announcing the Yakima Valley Fair and Rodeo, are popping up at area business.
The critters, created by area 4-H Clubs and Boy and Girl Scout members, are on display at the Sunnyside Office, Columbia Bank. Yakima Federal Savings and Loan and Home Street Bank.
The fair opens at noon, Wednesday, Aug. 7 at the Country Park, 812 Wallace Way, and runs through Saturday, Aug. 10.
