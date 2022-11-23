GRANDVIEW — The Foundation for the Yakima Valley Fair and Rodeo held their thirteenth annual dinner and auction on Friday, Nov. 18.
The auction was held at the Reale Hall located on Stover Road.
GRANDVIEW — The Foundation for the Yakima Valley Fair and Rodeo held their thirteenth annual dinner and auction on Friday, Nov. 18.

The auction was held at the Reale Hall located on Stover Road.
The auction was held at the Reale Hall located on Stover Road.
Some items for the oral auction were a doghouse barn, gravel from Central Pre-Mix in Sunnyside, a hand carved Scrimshaw Powder horn and a Yeti Ice Chest full of Darigold products.
The oral auction also saw the return of raise the paddle. This year’s raise the paddle’s donations will be used to add metal signs to the fairgrounds.
The current estimates show the signs costing the foundation $75,000 though they are currently still looking at other offers.
Money that has been raised through raise the paddle has previously been used to add new bleachers to the fairgrounds and in upgrading the fairgrounds sound system.
Kennia Perez can be contacted at 509-837-4500 ext. 110 or at KPerez@sunnysidesun.com
Reporter
