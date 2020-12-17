SUNNYSIDE — A family of six is receiving help from the Red Cross following a fire reported at 7:25 Thursday morning that destroyed their 905 North Ave. home.
Sunnyside Fire Department Chief Ken Anderson said at the scene, the home was occupied at the time of the blaze and one adult was transported to Astria Sunnyside Hospital for treatment.
“There were two adults and four children at home when the fire was reported,” Chief Anderson relayed.
The fire is suspected to have started on the south side of the residence near the patio and is under investigation, Anderson added.
Firefighters from Sunnyside, Grandview, and Yakima Fire District 5 were on the scene to suppress the flames.
