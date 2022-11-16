YAKIMA — Sunnyside remembers well when Larissa Leon brought home the $10,000 grand prize for her duct tape crafted dress as part of the #StuckAtProm Duct Tape Scholarship Challenge in July 2021.
Leon, of Sunnyside and a member of the Sunnyside High School Class of 2022, spoke about “unleashing her imagination” during the Yakima Valley Museum’s annual Red Into Black Celebration on Thursday, Oct. 27. The theme of the event was “Imagination Unleashed” and included a sneak preview of the museum’s two newest exhibits – Leon’s duct tape dress and Carolyn Schactler’s Couture II Exhibit.
The inspiration for the dress came from Folkloric dancing that is seen in Indigenous and Spanish cultures.
Leon described the dress as having, “a full skirt with additional black lace trim made out of duct tape.” The mostly black dress is highlighted with bright colors aligned beautifully with striped and flowered patterns, matching completely the tradition style dresses.
Leon was grateful the community stepped up to help her win the votes during the competition. “I’m very thankful for my whole community, because I believe that my community had a big factor in me winning.”
The Yakima Valley Museum had hoped to display the dress when it won the award, but later learned that SureTape Technologies – parent company of Duct Tape – takes ownership of all winning entries for display at their corporate headquarters in Ohio.
Susan Duffin, the museum’s Director of Development, contacted the company to see if it would be possible to bring the dress to Yakima for the six-month special exhibit. The company not only approved the request, but also agreed to pay all shipping and handling costs for the move.
Leon’s winning #StuckAtProm dress can be viewed at the Yakima Valley Museum, 2105 Tieton Drive, through April 2023. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Ileana Martinez can be contacted at 509-837-4500 ext 115, or on Instagram @marketingwithileana
