YAKIMA — Sunnyside remembers well when Larissa Leon brought home the $10,000 grand prize for her duct tape crafted dress as part of the #StuckAtProm Duct Tape Scholarship Challenge in July 2021.

Leon, of Sunnyside and a member of the Sunnyside High School Class of 2022, spoke about “unleashing her imagination” during the Yakima Valley Museum’s annual Red Into Black Celebration on Thursday, Oct. 27. The theme of the event was “Imagination Unleashed” and included a sneak preview of the museum’s two newest exhibits – Leon’s duct tape dress and Carolyn Schactler’s Couture II Exhibit.

Ileana Martinez can be contacted at 509-837-4500 ext 115, or on Instagram @marketingwithileana

