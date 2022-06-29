Farm workers call for change

The United Farm Workers organization marched in protest on Wednesday, June 22.
Members of the United Farm Workers organization along with supporters met at South Hill Park in order to deliver a petition which called for improved wages and working conditions for workers at Ostrom Mushroom Farms on Midvale Road. The petition garnered over 200 signatures coming from both current and former employees.
“Today we are going to Ostrom Mushroom Farms to deliver a petition explaining the conditions that we are fighting for on behalf of the workers. We want more than anything for our farm workers to be respected,” Danelia Barajas stated.
Some of the issues addressed were the amount of work an individual must do for a minimum wage, and mistreatment in the form of excessive pressure and degrading comments.
Ostrom Farms currently requires workers to harvest 70 pounds of mushroom’s minimum within each hour, which is an increase from the previous 65 pounds required. “They make you work like contract workers but only pay minimum,” Barajas stated. Workers were previously given bonuses if weight surpassed the minimum requirements, but those no longer exist.
Barajas also addressed a lack of response from Ostrom when workers have complained to the company stating that “individuals have gone to human resources day by day, they would tell us that they ‘will see what could be done’ but nothing ever changed even after two years.”
Ostrom Farms is the biggest producer of mushrooms within Washington state and employs over 200 workers. They relocated from Olympia to Sunnyside in 2019.
