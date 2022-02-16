Six Sunnyside High School Grizzlies competed and qualified for the state competition at the Future Business Leaders of America Regional Competition recently. The event included schools from Selah to Pomeroy.
Qualifiers are: Kassandra Cardenas - 1st Place Graphic Design and 1st Place Website Design. Irene Casas-Ortega - 1st Place Computer Problem Solving and 2nd Place Cyber-Security. Andrea Cortez - 4th Place Business Communications, 5th Place Entrepreneurship, and 4th Place Economics. Hailey Halderman - 4th Place Entrepreneurship and 3rd Place Marketing. Giselle Orneles - 3rd Place Organizational Leadership and 2nd Place Public Speaking. Ellie Wiederspohn-1st Place Agribusiness, 2nd Place Impromptu Speaking, and 1st Place Client Service.
