Federal agency recognizes Astria’s antibiotic program

Astria Sunnyside Hospital is a model hospital for advancing antibiotic safety practices, according to a recent Medicare Beneficiary Quality Improvement Project newsletter sponsored by the Federal Office of Rural Health Policy.
The newsletter, sent to more than 1,350 rural hospitals throughout the United States, places the Sunnyside hospital among the nation’s “high-performing critical-access hospitals,” and draws specific attention to the hospital’s “antibiotic stewardship.”
Critical-access hospitals are those with 25 beds or less and located in rural, fairly remote areas of the country.
“Antibiotics can cause truly significant harm,” said Astria Health pharmacist Dr. Jessica Zering, who leads Sunnyside’s antibiotic stewardship program.
“Broad-spectrum antibiotics have caused some of the worst side effects that I have witnessed as a pharmacist. These can confound a physician’s diagnosis, which can lead to an increased hospital stay and even unnecessary invasive testing,” Zering said.
Unlike narrow-spectrum antibiotics that destroy a targeted, limited range of bacteria, broad-spectrum antibiotics indiscriminately kill a wide range of both infectious and non-infectious bacteria.
“It’s like killing a fly with a blow torch instead of a fly swatter,” said Zering. “A bunch of good bacteria gets toasted in the process.”
Yet broad-spectrum antibiotics are the most commonly used antibiotics in hospitals throughout the U.S., according to a 2014 CDC study. They are particularly useful when diagnosis is uncertain and doctors must move fast, such as in emergency room situations. Continued use, however, also leads to ineffectiveness as a patient’s microbes develop resistance to the drug. A recent report in Medical News Today linked antibiotic resistance to 1.27 million global deaths in 2019.
“At Astria, we internally monitor, measure and regularly report on the effectiveness of the antibiotics used by our physicians,” said Zering. “Our pharmacy teams then work with both physicians and patients to ensure the right antibiotic is being used to treat the right disease.”
Zering also shares her team’s work through the University of Washington’s Tele-Antimicrobial Stewardship Program. The task force-like group involves more than 30 critical-access, rural and small hospital representatives, most from Washington, who study antibiotic issues and share their best practices with the global medical community.
“The narrowest-spectrum antibiotics and antivirals, medications that are like the monoclonal antibodies used to fight COVID, are really the preferred approach to patient care,” she said.
“At the start of this pandemic, we all got a glimpse of what it’s like to be in a situation where there are no good treatments available. So antibiotic stewardship programs like Astria’s exist to prevent, or at least hopefully delay, the next pandemic that could be caused by antibiotic-resistant organisms,” said Zering.
