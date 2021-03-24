The Yakima Valley was recently chosen to host a joint effort from Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Washington Department of Health (DOH) and Emergency Management Division (EMD), to run a COVID-19 mass vaccination site. The drive-thru vaccination site will be hosted at the Central Washington State Fair Park while expanding the daily vaccination capacity from 200 vaccines to 1,200. Mobile units will also be available for Yakima County.
Yakima County Commissioner LaDon Linde announced the new partnership at the March 22 Sunnyside City Council meeting.
“The White House has made an announcement that FEMA will be coming in with a mass vaccination site at the Yakima SunDome. We have been preparing for this over the last few weeks. They are also providing mobile vaccination units to come down to the south end of the county as well,” Linde stated.
The additional vaccine doses will be provided directly by the federal government and will not be taken from the state or county’s regular allotments.
“This should provide an extra 1,200 doses per day, every day, for the next six weeks. That will start March 31. This should give us about 50,000 extra doses of COVID vaccine. This should be a big game changer for our county,” Linde further explained.
The vaccination program to accelerate COVID-19 vaccinations is part of a nationwide effort to combat the COVID-19 pandemic in underserved communities with a higher risk of COVID-19 infections.
According to the DOH, communities in Yakima County have been hard-hit throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. High infection and hospitalization rates, compared to the rest of Washington and the region, gained national attention during the early parts of the pandemic. All counties are currently in Phase 3 of Washington State’s Healthy Washington – Roadmap to Recovery plan.
The fixed vaccination site will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays. On Thursdays, the site will be open from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
The mobile unit locations and hours will be available and updated on the Yakima Health District website.
