FFA hosts second cornhole tourney

Bean bags flew across the Grizzly Den at Sunnyside High as the FFA club hosted a cornhole tournament fundraiser on Saturday, April 23.
Participants of all ages signed up to compete as 14 teams made up of two people each had the chance to win prizes from L-Bar Ranch Beef who sponsored the tournament.
Out of the 28 people who competed, the cornhole tournament winners were Dusty Fox and Matt Gomez
Food was available on-site as Tacos El Porvenir stood with their taco truck for hungry participants and community members.
FFA advisor, Jared Ziegler, says this is the second time FFA has run this tournament after taking a two-year hiatus because of COVID. Ziegler also said the club plans to run it again next year as an annual event after seeing the turnout from this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.