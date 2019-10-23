SUNNYSIDE — “Better’n Our Veterans” is the name of a cornhole tournament being organized by the Sunnyside High School FFA.
The tournament is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 2, 4 p.m. at the high school gym, 1808 East Edison Ave.
“The fundraiser event is to help local veterans and to have some fun,” FFA advisor Jared Ziegler said.
To register, teams can call Ziegler by Oct. 28, (509) 391-9727. Registration for adult teams is $20 and $10 for student teams.
“The proceeds go to the VFW Post 3482 during our Veterans Day Assembly Day,” he said.
