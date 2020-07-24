SUNNYSIDE — While the General Advisory committee discussions have centered around concerns and how to fine tune a hybrid model that would work best for students, ultimately the School Board will have to consider all options before agreeing on a reopening plan.
Superintendent Kevin McKay stressed that while the hybrid model A – with bi-weekly rotation – was the model parents and teachers preferred, there still needs to be plans in place for the remote Continuous Learning 2.0 model and the model for face-to-face full time.
With some Western Washington schools opting to go fully remote for the beginning of the school year, Sunnyside School District has a plan in place should the School Board decide to follow suit.
“Online needs to be considered fully, simply because of the COVID exposure in our valley,” McKay emphasized.
Parents should expect a shift in the Continuous Learning 2.0 model that will look different from the emergency online learning from last year according to McKay.
“When we got into the emergency, parents had to navigate through a large number of systems…we have narrowed that down to a very small number of systems that parents are able to see consistency amongst the schools.”
Along with a more consistent navigation, McKay stated that grading will be more like traditional grading and attendance will be taken instead of students just checking in.
There will also be classes for teachers and parents. McKay confirmed that bilingual classes have been part of the planning, which district teams have been working on all summer.
“Parts of our plan is to provide parents the ability to get a better understanding what their role in education is for their children, but also to help them navigate the systems they are using,” he said.
After the summary findings from the advisory meetings, the School Board will analyze data and announce their deliberations within the first week of August.
McKay was confident that, “Any decision that is made by the board, they will take into consideration what each employee union is saying.”
Superintendent McKay will host a Facebook Live event for the public to inform them of the findings while answering questions on Monday, July 27, at 5:30 p.m.
The Sunnyside School Board Meeting will take place at 7:30 p.m. the same day.
