The ammonia response team at the Sunnyside Fire Department (SFD) will be expanding its capabilities from a Type 3 ammonia response team to a Type 2 chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear response team after a $93,000 grant was rewarded by the Department of Ecology.
The grant will allow the SFD to acquire special equipment that will help them to respond and prevent disasters accordingly.
The fire department’s response team is regionally available to more than just Sunnyside. The team responds to areas in Yakima County and Benton County through special requests with participation in the Countrywide Mutual Aid agreement.
In the past few years, several dangerous mishaps have happened throughout central Washington. With a train derailment in Mabton, a trestle fire in Prosser, and the most recent fertilizer plant fire in Sunnyside, the SFD pursued the grant after the raised awareness of local hazards and the transportation infrastructure that lies within the regional area.
This grant looks to ensure improved public safety for the citizens of Sunnyside and surrounding areas considering potential hazards that include more than 1 million pounds of Ammonia in Yakima County, underground gas lines running throughout Sunnyside, and several fertilizers mixing plants in the area.
