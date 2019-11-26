SUNNYSIDE — A camp trailer is a total loss following a fire at 800 W. Woodin Road, Monday Nov. 25 at approximately 2 p.m., according to a report by Yakima County Fire Protection District 5 Deputy Chief Joel Byam.
Twenty firefighters responded to the fire that spread from the camp trailer to the nearby exterior of the residential, causing an estimated $20,000 in loss.
When the firemen arrived on scene, the camper was fully involved.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Yakima County Fire Marshal.
The property is owned by Fernando Pineda of Sunnyside.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.