SUNNYSIDE — Yakima County Fire District No. 5, stations out of Sunnyside, Outlook, Grandview and Mabton with additional staff out of Zillah, received a residential fire call at 12:24 p.m. and responded to 2108 Penn Ave. in Sunnyside today.
“When we arrived, one structure — the small structure — was fully involved, and it was unsavable to be a one hundred percent loss,” YCFD No. 5 Deputy Chief Joel Byam said.
“From what I can see here, there’s two vehicles, and there might be a third one in there somewhere.”
Homeowner Isaac Chavez was examined and treated for superficial burns and smoke inhalation by Sunnyside paramedics on scene. He was later released and watched fire crews from across the street extinguish the property fire.
“I was trying to put out the fire before they got here,” Chavez acknowledged. The distraught, 10-year resident witnessed the overall devastation of his home and the property as the smoke cleared.
“It used to be my dad’s car — I didn’t want to get rid of it.”
The gusty winds caused the fire to jump over a canal which runs adjacent to the property.
“They did a great job... am glad it didn’t spread everywhere,” Chavez stated.
He said that he has a place to go, since his house was a complete loss.
Crews were planning to be at the residence for a couple of hours, performing clean-up operations and monitoring the scene.
The cause of the fire is presently under investigation.
