Firefighters donate to Astria Sunnyside Hospital

Sunnyside Firefighters donated $400 to the Astria Sunnyside Hospital’s Wings of Love program last week.
The firefighters union, local #3542, sold pink t-shirts in October that said ‘IAFF in Pink’ for the first time ever with sales going quite briskly and the group selling out faster than expected.
“We have done shirts in the past,” said Jeremy Garrett. “And we were able to keep it local with Astria. That’s our goal.”
He further noted this fundraiser is something that the IAFF has adopted on a nationwide scale.
The money will go towards “Assisting and supporting patients and families and add to their quality of life as they fight cancer,” according to Oncology Department Director, Elizabeth Martinez.
She also shared that all proceeds will go directly to provided services, such as medical costs of the illness; pharmacy costs; medical supplies/devices or wheelchairs; transportation assistance; temporary lodging; phone and gas cards; wigs; food/lodging; and living expenses.
