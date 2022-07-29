YAKIMA COUNTY — Lab results have confirmed that a Yakima County resident has tested positive for monkeypox. This is the first known case in Yakima County. Yakima Health District staff is working with the individual to identify close contacts and providing those contacts with the JYNNEOS vaccine to prevent further spread. The individual is isolating at home for the duration of their infectious period.
Monkeypox previously caused infections that occurred predominantly in Africa and rarely seen elsewhere. The virus often spreads by contact with infected individuals. The virus can spread from person-to-person through direct contact with the infectious rash, scabs, or bodily fluids; respiratory secretions during prolonged, face-to-face contact, or during intimate physical contact, such as kissing, cuddling, or sex; touching items (such as clothing or linens) that previously touched the infectious rash or bodily fluids; pregnant people can spread the virus to their fetus through the placenta.
Anyone can get monkeypox, but some individuals are at higher risk, such as persons under 30 years of age; persons with a history of sexually transmitted infection in the past year; or persons who are HIV positive.
Initially, monkeypox can cause some or all symptoms including fever, headache, muscle aches and backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills, exhaustion, or a rash that can look like pimples or blisters that appear on the face, inside the mouth, and on other parts of the body, like the hands, feet, chest, genitals, or anus.
If individuals notice a new or unexplained rash or other monkeypox symptoms, consult a healthcare provider. Before visiting a healthcare facility, individuals should call to notify their healthcare provider about their symptoms and whether they had any known recent exposure to a person with a rash or someone recently diagnosed with monkeypox.
Confirmed cases of monkeypox are contagious as soon as symptoms develop and continue to be contagious until the scabs fall off the rash. Individuals with monkeypox should isolate from others until the scabs fall of and a fresh layer of skin has formed.
Most people recover in 2-4 weeks, but the disease can be serious, especially for immunocompromised people, children, people with a history of eczema, or people who are pregnant or breastfeeding.
To help stop the spread of the monkeypox virus, the JYNNEOS 2-dose vaccine is available for close contacts of individuals with confirmed Monkeypox. Washington state has received a limited amount of the monkeypox vaccine and Washington State Department of Health (WA DOH) has distributed vaccines to some local health jurisdictions across the state.
“The Yakima Health District has received a very limited amount of the monkeypox vaccine,” said Nathan Johnson, Local Emergency Response Coordinator at the Yakima Health District. “At this time, only close contacts are eligible for the monkeypox vaccine. If you experience any symptoms of monkeypox or develop a rash, contact your healthcare provider.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.