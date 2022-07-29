YAKIMA COUNTY — Lab results have confirmed that a Yakima County resident has tested positive for monkeypox. This is the first known case in Yakima County. Yakima Health District staff is working with the individual to identify close contacts and providing those contacts with the JYNNEOS vaccine to prevent further spread. The individual is isolating at home for the duration of their infectious period.

Monkeypox previously caused infections that occurred predominantly in Africa and rarely seen elsewhere. The virus often spreads by contact with infected individuals. The virus can spread from person-to-person through direct contact with the infectious rash, scabs, or bodily fluids; respiratory secretions during prolonged, face-to-face contact, or during intimate physical contact, such as kissing, cuddling, or sex; touching items (such as clothing or linens) that previously touched the infectious rash or bodily fluids; pregnant people can spread the virus to their fetus through the placenta.

